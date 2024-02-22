Mississippi Youth ChalleNGe Academy Offers Free High School Diploma Program

The Mississippi Youth ChalleNGe Academy, located at Camp Shelby, offers a premier alternative education program for 16- to 18-year-olds. This program, spanning just 22 weeks, provides tuition, room, and board at no cost, making it an accessible option for youth struggling in school or no longer attending.

The Youth ChalleNGe program focuses on job training, social skills, and self-discipline, aiming to prepare participants for workforce success. The academy also offers college classes through a local university, providing further educational opportunities for its students.

“We are designed to meet the needs of today’s youth,” said a Mississippi Youth ChalleNGe Academy spokesperson. “Our program accepts male and female applicants, providing a supportive and inclusive environment for all participants.”

The academy, a ‘Not for Profit 501c3’ organization, is committed to producing high school diplomas for its students. This commitment reflects its dedication to helping high school dropouts and disadvantaged youth achieve their educational goals and improve their prospects.

For more information about the Mississippi Youth ChalleNGe Academy or to request an application, individuals can call 1-800-507-6253 or visit the academy’s website at msyouthchallenge.org.