Mississippi National Guard Helicopter Crash Results in Two Soldier Fatalities Published 9:26 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

A routine training flight turned tragic today for the Mississippi National Guard as an AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed in a wooded area near Boonville, Miss., in Prentiss County. Sheriff Randy Tolar confirmed the loss of two soldiers in the crash, which occurred around 2 p.m.

The soldiers involved were identified as members of the Mississippi National Guard. One soldier was from A Company 1-149 Aviation Regiment Unit, and the second soldier was from D Company 2-151 Lakota Medical Evacuation Unit.

“Our paramount concern at this time is to ensure proper casualty assistance is conducted to support the surviving family members,” said a spokesperson for the Mississippi National Guard.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and details are being withheld pending the completion of the investigation. The Mississippi National Guard State Aviation Office is leading the investigation, with support from local authorities.