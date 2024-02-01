Memphis Man Receives 135-Month Sentence for Methamphetamine Conspiracy Published 10:09 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

Bryant Williams, a 40-year-old resident of Memphis, has been sentenced to 135 months in federal prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 27 grams of methamphetamine. The sentencing took place at the U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

The case originated from a 2015 investigation into a large-scale drug trafficking organization primarily operating in Picayune, Mississippi, within Pearl River County. In 2018, Williams and two accomplices were identified as participants in the drug conspiracy. On October 24, 2018, court records indicate that Williams and his associates sold 27.9 grams of methamphetamine, with a purity of 99%, to an individual in Picayune.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee and Acting Special Agent in Charge Steve Hofer of the Drug Enforcement Administration jointly announced the sentencing. The Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose prosecuting the case.