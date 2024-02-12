McNeill Community Park Revitalization Earns Prestigious Award Published 11:33 am Monday, February 12, 2024

The Mississippi Economic Development Council (MEDC) announced on February 8th, 2024, that McNeill Community Park Revitalization has won the Category I 2023 Community Economic Development Award (CEDA).

The CEDA program, a “Best Practices” initiative, aims to recognize exceptional community contributions across Mississippi in business retention and expansion, business recruitment, community development, and community involvement.

The project began on May 10, 2023, with over 150 volunteers dedicating their time to rejuvenate McNeill Park. Volunteers built flower beds, installed a new flagpole donated by Woodman Group, and planted trees and blueberry bushes donated by the MSU Extension office. Keep Mississippi Beautiful contributed picnic tables, and volunteers cleared debris, repaired infrastructure, and beautified the park.

Sheriff David Allison and his deputies cooked lunch, supported by the Rotary Club of Picayune, Coast Electric, MS Power, and Coke. Various community groups, including students, local businesses, and civic clubs, participated in planting, construction, and cleanup efforts.

Walmart provided volunteers and a gift card, while MDOT workers and Gulf South Electric contributed expertise to update park infrastructure. The project’s success reflects the collective efforts of community stakeholders.

The Pearl River County Economic Development District expressed gratitude to all involved, emphasizing the collaborative effort that made the project successful.