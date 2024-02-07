Mary Alice Thompson Published 2:26 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Mary Alice Thompson, age 91, of McNeill MS, passed away Sunday February 4, 2024. A native of New Orleans, LA, Mary Alice grew up in the French Quarter. She was a woman of extraordinary strength,

endowed with leadership skill and tireless commitment. Upon the passing of her beloved husband SL Gene Thompson, founder of Thompson Packers and Rocking T Ranch, Mary Alice successfully continued the operation and sustained the legacy of Gene Thompson as she deeply believed and willed. She was a generous philanthropic supporter of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, EWTN, and countless charities.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Cabibi and Marie Louise Bacigalupi Cabibi; her siblings John Cabibi, Frank Cabibi, Jr., Charles E. Cabibi, Sr., Antoinette Cabibi Callegan, Marvin J. Cabibi and Frances Cabibi. Left to cherish her memory are several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mary Alice will be held Saturday, February 24 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Picayune, MS. Visitation will be at 10AM, with a funeral Mass at 11AM. Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN).