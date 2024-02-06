Services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, February 25, 2024, at Yawn School Voting Precinct, for Mrs. Lena Schrader Herrin, 73, of Picayune, MS, who died Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

Mrs. Herrin was a Homemaker and member of the Pentecostal faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Herrin.

She is survived by one son, Thomas C. Herrin (Latisha) of Alamosa, CO; one daughter, Cherie Gray of Picayune, MS: one sister, Dwala Morrison of Lumberton, MS; three grandchildren, Ashley Cooper (David), Aaron Gray, and Bradley Johnson and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 1:30 PM Sunday, February 25, 2024, at Yawn School Voting Precinct.