Julius “Ju” McDonald Published 9:56 pm Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 11:00 am., visitation from 10 am., until 11:00 am., at Bethlehem Baptist Church for Julius “Ju” McDonald age 33 of Picayune, MS., who passed away Saturday, February 3, 2024 in Picayune, MS.

A native of Picayune, MS. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, he sang in the Male Chorus.

Survivors include his companion, Cala Butler, one son, Julius Lavon McDonald, one daughter, McKenzie Ranee Butler, parents, Jimmie McDonald and Deborah McDonald, two brothers Jimmie Jones, and Henry Jones, grandmother, Joann Jones, three nieces, one nephew, aunts, uncles, relatives and friend, siblings, Celo, Dale, and Robbie. Preceded in death by sister, Jerina McDonald Smith, grandparents, Curly and Loraine McDonald, grandfather, Henry James Jones.

Burial in the New Palestine Cemetery, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.