Joseph “Lee” Leroy Johnson, age 67, passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024 at Pearl River County Nursing Home, following a long illness. Lee was born to Joseph and Barbara Johnson on June 8, 1956 in Jacksonville, FL. He was a graduate of Abrams High School in New Orleans and Louisiana Tech University. He was a Civil Engineer and worked most recently for Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix and Hickson in their Natchitoches, LA office. Lee moved to Poplarville in 2000 where he owned Twin Oaks Farm, raising registered Beefmaster cattle. He was a member of Trinity his memory are his wife of 20 years, Anne; step-children, Brian Goff (Whitney), Mollie Goff Episcopal Church in Natchitoches.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his late wife, Kay and his daughter, Christin.

Left to forever cherish (Ndil) and Joey Reynolds (Cara), to whom he was a loving father; four sisters, Vickie, Karen, Hilary and Laurie and one brother, Mark. A Memorial Service officiated by Bro. Ken Rhodes and Rev. Robert Wilkes will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2024 for 4:00 pm at White Funeral Home, 315 Hwy 11 South, Poplarville, Mississippi. Friends are invited to join the family for visitation from 3:00 pm until the service begins.

He will be interred in the Columbarium and Trinity Episcopal Church in Natchitoches. Interment will be private.The family wishes to thank the physicians and staff at Pearl River County Hospital, Highland Community Hospital and Enhabit Hospice, who cared for Lee in his final months. They are also most deeply grateful for the loving care he received from the staff at Pearl River County Nursing Home.