HENLEYFIELD.COMmunity, Inc. (HCI) Announces $2000 Scholarship Opportunity Published 11:04 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

Henleyfield. Community, Inc. (HCI) has announced a $2000 scholarship to be awarded to a graduating senior, including registered home-schooled students residing within the boundaries of the Henleyfield Community.

Applicants can obtain more information and apply by contacting their academic counselor or visiting the HCI website at www.henleyfield.com. The deadline for applications is March 31, 2024.

HCI’s objectives include fostering a closer community by encouraging members to work together to benefit all. The website henleyfield.com serves as a platform for communication, helping residents stay informed about events, initiatives, and resources in the community.

While HCI does not take political, religious, social, or cultural advocacy positions, it may refer readers to advocacy groups. The organization seeks memberships and donations to fund projects to improve the lives and well-being of Henleyfield residents. Once established, these projects are expected to become self-supporting.