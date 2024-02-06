Harvey Miller Citizen Coach of the Year Named at Touchdown Club Banquet Published 8:05 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The Picayune Memorial High School Football Touchdown Club organized its annual end-of-season Banquet on Thursday—the event aimed to honor the accomplishments of both football players and cheerleaders from the past season.

During the banquet, attendees witnessed the recognition of athletes and cheerleaders for their dedication and hard work throughout the season. Players and cheerleaders were commended for their contributions to the team’s success, highlighting their commitment to excellence both on and off the field.

In addition to acknowledging athletes, the banquet provided a platform to honor volunteer coaches within the Picayune Youth Athletic Association (PYAA). The Harvey Miller Citizen Coach of the Year Award, established by Ty Gill, was presented to a deserving recipient.

Former player Trey Wimbrow presented the award, emphasizing its significance in recognizing individuals who lead and mentor young athletes. “This award is for someone who chose to lead young men selflessly,” Wimbrow stated during the presentation.

Geri Grubbs, a dedicated coach with a longstanding commitment to PYAA, was this year’s recipient of the Harvey Miller Citizen Coach of the Year Award. Grubbs expressed gratitude for the honor, emphasizing the Gill family’s importance in his life and his connection to PYAA since his youth.

Reflecting on his journey with PYAA, Grubbs shared his passion for coaching and dedication to the young athletes he mentors. “I do it for the kids because they mean everything to me and everyone,” Grubbs remarked.

He also expressed humility in receiving an award named after his mentor, Harvey Miller, acknowledging Miller’s profound impact on his coaching career. Despite his numerous accomplishments, Grubbs admitted to being speechless upon receiving the prestigious award.