Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Youth Enrichment Program Receives Grant from Coast Electric Community Trust Published 11:17 am Monday, February 12, 2024

The Picayune Carver Culture Museum, operating under the name Picayune Carver Culture Center Youth Enrichment Program-Y.E.P., has been selected as one of the beneficiaries of the Coast Electric Community Trust-Operation Round Up Program grants, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation announced on November 17, 2023.

The grant, totaling $4,250.00, was made possible through the contributions of Coast Electric members participating in Operation Round Up. In collaboration with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, this initiative aims to support organizations like Picayune Carver’s Youth Enrichment Program (YEP), which focuses on academic and civic enrichment for community youth.

The YEP program, held at the new offices of Picayune Carver Culture Center located at 1421 Goodyear Blvd., is dedicated to providing academic support and fostering civic engagement among students. The program is offered Monday through Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.. It includes reading and math sessions, homework assistance, computer literacy training, life skills workshops, and history and art enrichment lessons.

During the summer, YEP participants actively participate in community service projects, including MLK Day of Service, Juneteenth Celebration, and The Community Back to School Project. The program serves students from first to twelfth grade, free of charge.

Vinner Scott, Director of the Picayune Carver Center, expressed gratitude to the members of Coastal Electric for their support, stating, “The Picayune Carver Center would like to thank the members of Coastal Electric for their generosity.”

The grant celebration, honoring all recipients, was held on Friday, February 9, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Coastal Electric headquarters, 18020 Hwy 603, Kiln, Mississippi.