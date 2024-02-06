Gary M Reynolds Published 7:58 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

Gary M Reynolds, aged 76 of Picayune, MS died Wednesday, January 31, 2024. Gary served in the National Guard, and was also a member of the American Legion Post # 73 which included 19 years as a manager. He is survived and adored by his two daughters, Shelley Miller and Keri Reynolds, two granddaughters and his best dog Ollie. He also leaves behind 3 brothers and 1 sister. Memorial Service will be held Saturday February 10, 12:30p.m. at the The Life Church in Picayune, Ms. Remeberance Reception will be at the American Legion post # 73 at 2 p.m. In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the church.