Gary M Reynolds

Published 7:58 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

By Alexander Moraski

Gary M Reynolds, aged 76 of Picayune, MS died Wednesday, January 31, 2024.  Gary served in the National Guard, and was  also a member of the American Legion Post # 73 which included 19 years as a manager.   He is survived and adored by his two daughters,  Shelley Miller and Keri Reynolds, two granddaughters and his best dog Ollie.  He also leaves behind 3 brothers and 1 sister.  Memorial Service will be held Saturday February 10, 12:30p.m. at the The Life Church in Picayune, Ms.  Remeberance Reception will be at the American Legion post # 73 at 2 p.m.  In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the church.

