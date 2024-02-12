Fatal Crash in Pearl River County Under Investigation by Mississippi Highway Patrol Published 11:46 am Monday, February 12, 2024

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that resulted in the deaths of two individuals in Pearl River County.

The incident occurred on Friday, Feb. 9, around 10:30 p.m. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to reports of fatal crashes on Highway 26 and West North Street in Pearl River County.

A 2008 GMC Sierra, driven by 45-year-old Billy R. Webb of Moss Point, was traveling west on Highway 26 when it collided with a 2016 Honda Accord driven by 31-year-old Chelsea Barnes of Poplarville, who was traveling east on the same highway.

Both drivers suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Unfortunately, further details about the cause of the accident have not been shared at this time.