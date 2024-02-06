Dorothy Jean Brown Ellis Published 7:50 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

Dorothy J. Ellis, of Picayune Mississippi, was received home by our Almighty God on January 30, 2024, she was at Forrest General Hospital. She just celebrated her 85th birthday in December 2023.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in her honor at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 501 Weems Street in Picayune, MS 39466. Rev. Earl Robinson will officiate at the service.

Public times to view and pay your respect to Dorothy will be Friday February 9th from 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM and Saturday February 10th from10 AM – 11:00 AM.

Dorothy was a native of Hattiesburg, MS, an amazing mother, faithful woman of God, retired Educator from Picayune School District, a member of St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME), and an Independent Beauty Consultant of Mary Kay.

Survivors include her eight children: Felicia Baker, Kendra Guy, Terry Ellis-Manning, Steven Ellis, Cathy Ellis-Settle, Jerry Ellis, Leslie Ellis Smith, and Claudia S. Ducksworth.

Dorothy has 20 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters: a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband Jordan Ellis, Father Reverend Frank Brown, Mother Margaret Brown, Biology Mother, Elua Lee Green, Brother Danty Brown, Brother James O. Brown and Sister Juanita Lang.

Burial in New Palestine Cemetery.

Baylous Funeral will oversee the arrangement.