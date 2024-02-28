Bryan Alford Sr. Published 11:05 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Bryan Britt Alford, Sr. of Carriere, Mississippi left his earthly life on Thursday February 22, 2024 at the age of 72.

Bryan was an avid fisherman that enjoyed the great outdoors. Family was his everything. His children and grandchildren were the light of his life. He will be deeply missed by all.

Left to cherish his memories is his best friend and wife Karen Alford. They were happily married for 46 years. Sons: Bryan Britt Alford, Jr. (Daisy), and Daryl Wayne Alford; daughter, Shannan Marie Bailey (Reuben); brother, Vinse Alford; grandchildren, Tristen Bailey (Hannah), Noah Bailey, Sydni Marie Bailey, Paige Alford, and Madison Alford; great-grandchildren, Everleigh Bailey and soon to arrive, Millie Bailey; and special friends, Ray and Donna Green.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Vinson Ray Alford and Mary Elizabeth Whitmire.