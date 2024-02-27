Boy Scouts Hold American Flag Retirement Ceremony at Pearl River County Welcome Center Published 9:19 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

1 of 5

Boy Scouts, Venture Crew, and Eagle Scouts, along with their parents and community members, conducted a ceremony to retire several American flags at the Pearl River County Welcome Center.

Richard Barrett, Supervisor of the Pearl River County Welcome Center, thanked Melissa Petersen, Scout Troop 5, and their parents for participating in the ceremony. Barrett emphasized the role of scouting in building character and community awareness among American youth.

Barrett also reminded residents and visitors that the Welcome Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with restroom facilities and 24/7 armed security. The center provides information on travel, tourism, lodging, and local events, focusing on Mississippi.

A troop member, Melissa Petersen, mentioned that Emma Cufr, the first female Eagle Scout in Pearl River County, organized the Flag Replacement ceremony. Cufr also leads Venture Crew 5, a co-ed scouting program focusing on adventure, service, and leadership.

During the retirement ceremony, the troop lowered the flag to honor its service before respectfully burning it in a designated fire pit. Multiple flags were retired simultaneously.