Bennie Mae Harrison Published 12:08 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Funeral service will be held Saturday February 10, 2024, time 2pm., visitation from 12 Noon until 2pm., at Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church, for Bennie Mae Harrison age 89 of Picayune, MS., who passed away February 2, 2024, at her home. A native of Heidelberg, MS.

Bennie worked at Crosby Memorial Hospital, and retired from West Side Elementary School in 1985. She was a member of Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church; she served as a Deaconess, President of the Pastor Aide, Senior Mission II, Founder of the State Rally Fundraiser, and a member of the Senior and Mass Choir.

Survivors are her 4 children, Daisy Lee Harrison, Carl Wayne (Josephine )Harrison, Donald Ray Harrison, and Angela Harrison (George) Russell, 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, D.L. Harrison, parents; Ramson and Nellie Portier, siblings; Ramson, Nancey, and Delores.