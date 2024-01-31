Xavier Dedeaux Published 10:30 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

“My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”

Psalms 73:26

Xavier Dedeaux, age 70 of Picayune, MS, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, January 24,

2024.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2024, from 10:00 am – 12 pm, service at 12

noon, at St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Picayune Cemetery, under the

direction of Baylous Funeral Home, 300 North Blanks Ave. Picayune, MS.

Xavier was a 1972 graduate of Picayune Memorial High School. He was employed with Arizona

Chemical in Picayune, MS and owned and operated Ella’s Quick Stop in the Goodyear

community for over 10 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian, Jr. and Ella Dedeaux, two brothers Julian, III

and James: four sisters, Rosemary, Betty, Susan and Joan.

He is survived by his loving wife, B. Denise Dedeaux, his two children; Anthony Guy, Sr. and

Jescah Marie Dedeaux; seven grandchildren, Sikia Bailey, Jequana Washington, Anthony Guy,

Jr., Jourdan Travis, Jaidyn Guy, Jhené Lampkin, and Jourdan Lampkin; two great grandchildren;

Kaidyn Brooks and Bailee Brooks; his god daughter, Kristy Lott Alexander; two brothers; Donald,

Sandy (Audrey) Dedeaux, two sisters; Joyce Buchholz and Dolly Lott, a host of nieces, nephews,

relatives and friends.

All condolences, cards, acknowledgements and flowers should be sent to Baylous Funeral

Home, 300 North Blanks Ave. Picayune, MS.