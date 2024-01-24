Stand-Off in Jefferson Parish Ends with Arrest of Suspect Published 12:54 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

A lengthy stand-off in Jefferson Parish concluded with the arrest of a man on Monday, January 22, following a series of events that unfolded across state lines.

According to Louisiana State Police, the incident began when the suspect fled a traffic stop in Pearl River County around 6 a.m. on I-59, crossing state lines in the process. Sheriff’s deputies in Pearl River County noticed a firearm in the suspect’s vehicle during the initial traffic stop.

The pursuit continued until the suspect’s truck ran over a spike strip, forcing it to a stop at the intersection of Westbank Expressway and Westwood. Subsequently, the man barricaded himself inside a vehicle in a parking lot near the Church’s Chicken.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Louisiana State Police reported that the unidentified man was taken into custody with minor injuries. Following medical treatment, he will be booked accordingly upon release.

Fortunately, no officers were injured during the course of the stand-off. The incident involved a collaborative effort between law enforcement agencies, spanning multiple jurisdictions. Further details regarding the nature of the initial traffic stop and the suspect’s motives remain undisclosed at this time.