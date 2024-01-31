Picayune Man Arrested for Shoplifting and Burglary Following Investigation Published 10:22 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Picayune Police Department Patrol Officers responded to Stemwood Drive after reports of a suspicious male allegedly attempting to access vehicle door handles. The suspect, identified as Derek Daigrepont through a Ring door camera recording, was subsequently apprehended at his residence for outstanding warrants related to shoplifting.

Officers noted fresh, muddy shoes and various items on a golf cart controlled by Daigrepont during the arrest, prompting further inquiry. Expanding their search in the area, officers identified a recently constructed house that had been unlawfully accessed and had items stolen during the night.

Upon contacting the victim, they positively identified the items found on Daigrepont’s golf cart as belonging to them. Subsequently, detectives obtained a search warrant for Daigrepont’s residence, leading to the recovery of additional stolen items and clothing believed to have been worn during the commission of the crimes.

Daigrepont is now facing charges related to shoplifting and burglary. The Picayune Police Department acknowledged the efficient response and thorough investigation conducted by its patrol officers and detectives. Residents must stay vigilant and report suspicious activities to local law enforcement to enhance community safety and security.