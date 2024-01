James Coe Jr. Published 10:26 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

FuneralĀ service will be held Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 11am., visitation 10 am., until 11am., at Mount Chapel Baptist Church, Waveland, MS., for James Coe Jr., age 45 of Augustus, GA., who passed away January 14, 2024. Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Bay St. Louis, MS., under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.

Repass at Holy Spirit Center, Bay St. Louis, MS.