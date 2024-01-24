Governor Reeves Finalizes Second Largest Economic Development Project Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Governor Tate Reeves signed legislation today to conclude Mississippi’s second most significant economic development project. This initiative also represents the state’s most considerable payroll commitment associated with any significant project.

“I was proud to sign legislation finalizing the largest payroll commitment of any major project and second-largest economic development project in Mississippi history,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We’ve been laser-focused on attracting new companies and quality jobs to our state, and that’s what this project does. This is yet another massive win for Mississippi.”

The project, a joint venture between Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Trucks & Buses, and PACCAR, is establishing advanced battery cell production operations in Marshall County. The venture will focus on manufacturing battery cells for electric commercial vehicles and industrial applications, creating manufacturing jobs in the clean technology sector.

The project involves a $1.9 billion corporate capital investment and aims to create 2,000 jobs, making it the second-largest capital investment in the state’s history. The average salary for these jobs is approximately $66,000, significantly higher than the current annual average wage in the state. The economic impact of this project reflects the state’s commitment to fostering growth in the clean technology sector and attracting significant players in the industry. Governor Reeves expressed enthusiasm about the project, emphasizing its alignment with the state’s strategy to attract new companies and quality jobs.