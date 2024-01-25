David Wayne Murrah Published 10:02 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

David Wayne Murrah, 70, of Picayune, Mississippi, passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

David was born on February 15, 1953 to W. L. (Bill) and Arlene Murrah in Columbus, Mississippi, where he grew up and spent the majority of his life. David graduated from New Hope High School in 1972 and loved spending time with his three grandchildren whom he adored, watching NASCAR racing, and Saints Football games.

David was known for his very generous giving heart. His generosity continued even after his passing, as he was an organ donor, allowing others to have a chance at life. He had a passion for helping others and his selflessness will always be remembered. Throughout his career, he was known as a dedicated and hardworking individual who took great pride in his work.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. These organizations were close to David’s heart and any donations made would be greatly appreciated

David was preceded in death by his parents, W. L. (Bill) and Arlene Murrah, and sister, Donna June Neyman.

He is survived by his two children, Joy Crews (Jamie) and Adam Murrah (Sara); three grandchildren, Morgan Crews, Lynn Murrah, and Jacob Murrah; three siblings, Doug Murrah (DeWanna), Diane Stone (Marcus), and Debbie Nichols (Ray); and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a private Celebration of Life at a later day.

The place of burial is Greenlawn Park Cemetery in Columbus, MS.

