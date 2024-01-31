Confederate Headstone Dedication Ceremony Held for CSA Pvt. Henry Daughdrill Published 10:32 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

On Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 1:00 PM, the Gainesville Volunteers, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Camp 373, Picayune, Miss., organized a Confederate headstone dedication at Daughdrill Cemetery for CSA Pvt. Henry Daughdrill of Poplarville, Miss.

The ceremony, attended by a substantial crowd, included a proclamation from State Representative Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes of Picayune. Seven Stars Artillery Capt Daryl Ladner led a reenactment cannon salute, followed by the playing of Taps and guest speakers, including Mrs. Janice Strohm, Chapter President of the Beauvoir Chapter, United Daughters of the Confederacy. The Master of Ceremonies, Hon. Charlie Schmitz, Camp Adjutant, facilitated the event.

The Gainesville Volunteers ordered a headstone for Pvt—Daughdrill from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (V.A.), which was dedicated during the ceremony. Additionally, a Southern Cross of Honor was placed at his grave.