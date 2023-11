Yoga on the Pinecote Pavilion! Published 12:32 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Bring your yoga mat and a friend and come enjoy the natural beauty surrounding the Pinecote Pavilion in this program with certified yoga instructor Jim Sones. Weather permitting. Please call to sign up (pay day of program). Reservations requested. Members $2; non-members $5.