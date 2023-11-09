Veteran of the Year, Joe Lee Landrum, Recognized at City Council Meeting Published 9:20 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

At the recent City Council meeting, Picayune acknowledged Joe Lee Landrum as the Veteran of the Year for his service during the Korean War.

Enlisting in the US Marine Corps in the summer of 1951, Joe Lee Landrum served as a flight mechanic in the combat zone in Korea from 1953 to 1954. He displayed bravery, logging numerous hours of flight time. Unfortunately, Landrum suffered injuries in an aircraft accident and contracted an unknown parasite affecting his digestive system.

The VA hospital and Tulane Medical School played a crucial role in saving Landrum’s life by identifying the parasite. His name is now etched into the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Returning to Picayune in 1955, Landrum began working at the flower shop his mother opened in 1945, continuing that work to this day.

In expressing his perspective, Landrum stated, “Everyone should go home and hug their loved ones and give thanks to the veterans that make this country free.”

Mayor Jim Luke and the City Council expressed gratitude for Landrum’s sacrifice and extended their thanks to his family. The recognition of Joe Lee Landrum acknowledges his service and the community’s appreciation for veterans.