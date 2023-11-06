Two Suspects Arrested in Picayune for Credit Card Fraud and Identity Theft Published 1:08 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

1 of 2

On November 3, 2023, the Special Operations Division of the Picayune Police Department successfully apprehended two individuals involved in a case of Credit Card Fraud and Identity Theft in Panama City, Florida. The swift action of detectives led to the arrests of Derrick Fitzgerald Patrick and Kayla Mae Janet, both residents of Picayune, at their known address of 1627 Rosa Street.

Upon receiving information about the alleged criminal activities, detectives initiated an investigation, eventually obtaining search warrants for multiple properties connected to the suspects. Subsequently, search warrants were executed at Janet’s location in the Lenoir Rowell Criminal Justice Center, as she was already in custody for a separate incident. Additionally, a search warrant was conducted on the vehicle used by Patrick and Janet during the commission of their crimes in Florida, and another warrant was executed at their residence on Rosa Street.

During these search operations, detectives recovered approximately $2,600 worth of property purchased using stolen and stolen credit cards.

Patrick and Janet have been arrested and charged with several felonies, including Felony Receiving Stolen Property, Felony False Pretense, and Felony Obtaining a thing of value with the Intent to Defraud. Furthermore, both suspects are subject to a hold requested by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Panama City, Florida, with plans for their extradition later.

The Picayune Police Department expressed gratitude to the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office for their support in this investigation and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Chief of Police Joe Quave emphasized the importance of law enforcement collaboration, stating, “It’s common for criminals to come here from other places or, in this case, to go somewhere else thinking they won’t get caught. Unfortunately for them, networking in law enforcement is better than it’s ever been. We’ll always do everything we can to use those tools to bring justice for victims in Picayune or help find suspects who think they’ll return here and not get caught.”

This successful operation highlights the commitment of the Picayune Police Department to upholding justice and ensuring the safety of their community.