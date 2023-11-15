STATIC PILE COMPOST BUILDING WORKSHOP: ACTIVE, COOKING, RESTING Published 12:32 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Learn all about how you can build and maintain a static compost pile with organic matter, broken down by bacteria, that will generate a source of nutrients and soil conditioner for your garden in this Sustainability With Awareness and Prevention Solutions workshop led by Elizabeth Englebretson, Plastic Free Gulf Coast/Extension Associate, MSU Coastal Research and Extension Center. Please call the Arboretum office (open Wed – Sun) at 601-799-2311 to register. The workshop is only $5 for Arboretum members and $10 for non-members.