Sheriff David Allison Re-elected with 82% of the Vote

Published 9:48 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

By Alexander Moraski

Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison secured his re-election with 82% of the vote, defeating challenger Joseph Haralson in the recently concluded election.

Sheriff Allison expressed relief as the election concluded: “I’m glad the election is finally over. Now, I can get back to work and do my job.”

In acknowledging his opponent, Allison commented, “My opponent ran a good, clean campaign, and it was a good, clean race.” The sheriff’s remarks focused on the electoral process’s procedural aspects.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Expressing a pragmatic view of his role, Allison affirmed, “I’m thrilled to win and always enjoy my job and what I am doing.” The sheriff’s commitment to his duties remained a central theme in his post-election comments.

Looking ahead, Allison underscored his primary goal for the upcoming term, stating, “The main goal is to make sure everyone, and most importantly, our children, have a safe environment to grow up in.” This commitment to community safety has been a consistent priority throughout Allison’s tenure.

More News Main

Grace and Talent Shine: Miss PRCC and Miss Pearl River County 2024 Crowned

Picayune Fire Department Recognizes Outstanding Service at Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet

Letter’s To Santa Guidelines 2023

Governor Reeves Ends Statewide Burn Ban Amid Improved Conditions

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar