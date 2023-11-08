Ruby Nell McDonald-Smith Published 11:00 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

“The Lord is my shepherd.” Psalm 23:1

Ruby Nell Smith-McDonald was born on May 9, 1950 to the late Willie and Birdie B.

McDonald.

A beautiful soul will never be forgotten. Ruby had a great love for her family and especially the

children.

Ruby leaves precious memories two daughters, Valarie and Charlotte McDonald; one son, Joe

Aaron McDonald; two sisters, Ida and Claretta McDonald; one brother, Roosevelt McDonald; 7

grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friend.

On Sunday, October 29, 2023. Ruby gained her wings from labor to reward at the age of 73, in

her home, embraced by family.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 pm at Bethlehem Baptist Church

1190 South Beach Street, Picayune, Mississippi 39466. Visitations will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00

p.m. and Friday, November 10, 2023 from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel,

1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS 39466. Rev. Louis Thomas will officiate the celebration of life.

Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.