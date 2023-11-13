Retirement Celebration Held for Judge John Mark Mitchell Published 9:49 am Monday, November 13, 2023

On Thursday, the PRC Justice Court hosted a retirement party in honor of Judge John Mark Mitchell, concluding his illustrious 27-year career as a judge in Pearl River County.

Judge Mitchell, a former police officer and firefighter, brought a wealth of experience to his nearly three-decade tenure on the bench. Colleagues, friends, and family gathered at the undisclosed location to celebrate his contributions to the justice system.

Among those present were Judge Mitchell’s three children, two of whom joined the celebration and two of his nine grandchildren.

The attendees included a mix of family, friends, former coworkers from both the police department and firehouse, as well as former clerks who had served under Judge Mitchell during his tenure.

As he bids farewell to the judiciary, Judge Mitchell expressed his intention to relax and spend more quality time with his family.

Reflecting on his time as a judge, Mitchell shared that some of the most rewarding moments came after sentencing. “Seeing people turn their life around is the biggest compliment that you’ve made a difference,” he said.

Mitchell offered advice to those looking to make a positive impact, emphasizing kindness. “For anyone who wants to do something in their life, the biggest thing is to be kind,” he stated. Judge Mitchell’s legacy of service and compassion will undoubtedly impact the Pearl River County community.