Picayune Police Department Secures 2nd Place in South MS SWAT Competition Published 9:54 am Friday, November 10, 2023

The Picayune Police Department’s Special Response Team demonstrated their tactical proficiency at the 2023 South MS SWAT Competition, clinching 2nd place overall.

The Picayune team excelled in several events, securing 1st place in multiple categories. Notably, Detectives Jake Petree and Jesse Neumann, both from the Picayune Police Department, emerged as the top individual shooters of the day.

Police Chief Joe Quave commented on the team’s performance: “I’m pleased with our team’s showing. We maintain a minimum monthly training regimen, sometimes more. Collaborating with the Sheriff’s Department team is beneficial, considering our joint callouts. Our operators also invest individual training hours to address deficiencies and enhance team capability.”

Chief Quave emphasized the team’s dedication and strategic approach to training, highlighting the importance of joint exercises with the Sheriff’s Department in preparation for collaborative emergency responses.

“We maintain a sense of pride in our work, and it’s gratifying to demonstrate the results of our efforts to the community,” Chief Quave said.

Reflecting on the competition, Chief Quave noted the initial lack of recognition for the Picayune team: “When we arrived, our capabilities were underestimated, but perceptions changed by the time we left.”

The success at the South MS SWAT Competition underscores the Picayune Police Department’s commitment to proficiency and highlights the collaborative efforts of its officers. As they return to Picayune, the team carries not only the 2nd place honor but also the acknowledgment of a community that recognizes and supports the capabilities of its law enforcement professionals.