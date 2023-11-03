Picayune Police Department Recognizes Award Winners Published 10:13 am Friday, November 3, 2023

1 of 3

The Picayune Police Department, in conjunction with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, Picayune Fire Department, and Pearl River County Central Dispatch, recently recognized the achievements of their officers and employees during the annual awards ceremony.

Sgt. Kristy Boyd received the Officer of the Year award for outstanding service. Sgt. Boyd, a day shift supervisor on patrol, is known for her community outreach efforts and dedication to covering additional shifts when needed. She consistently handled calls for service with diligence and was also recognized by Keesler Federal Credit Union as Officer of the Year.

The Civilian of the Year distinction was awarded to Lauren DesHotel, who was responsible for report coding. Her colleagues hold her in high regard for her meticulous work. Mrs. DesHotel’s commitment to accurate reports is crucial to the department’s operations.

Detective Sergeant Daniel Quave was honored with the Chief’s Award for his role as the supervisor of the narcotics division. Sgt. Quave is actively involved in various training responsibilities and is dedicated to the city’s safety, working tirelessly to locate and prosecute narcotics offenders.