Picayune Police Arrest Suspect in Commercial Burglary Published 10:13 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

On November 5, 2023, officers from the Picayune Police Department responded to a commercial burglary at the Tobacco Shack, situated at 803 Memorial Blvd. An unidentified black male forcibly entered the establishment through the drive-through window and made off with several items.

Through surveillance photos and information provided by citizens, the individual was identified as 19-year-old Terry L. Fowler on November 6, 2023. Subsequently, detectives located and arrested Fowler.

The Picayune Police Department acknowledges the collaborative efforts of the community in solving crimes and making arrests. This case exemplifies the importance of citizen involvement in supporting law enforcement’s mission to maintain safety and security in the Picayune area.