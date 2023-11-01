Picayune Police Apprehend Fugitive Wanted for Aggravated Assault Published 3:01 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

The Picayune Police Department announced the capture of Christian Zelaya, a fugitive sought on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Zelaya was taken into custody in Houston, Texas, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

The search for Zelaya began in August, and the Picayune Police Department continued its efforts to locate the fugitive. On Monday, authorities confirmed his arrest in Houston, and he is now in custody awaiting extradition.

“We appreciate all the tips from the public and the assistance from other agencies, especially the U.S. Marshals,” said Police Chief Joe Quave. He also stressed the importance of working with federal agencies, mentioning their past collaborations with out-of-state entities.

Chief Quave noted, “We have a good working relationship with the U.S. Marshals. When pursuing individuals who flee the state, the marshals can go state to state.”

Zelaya had left the state shortly after the initial incident, resulting in an outstanding warrant for his arrest on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The Picayune Police Department has not provided further details regarding Zelaya’s arrest or the circumstances surrounding the initial charges. However, his capture underscores the determination of law enforcement agencies to ensure that individuals facing serious criminal charges are brought to justice.