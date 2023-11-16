Picayune Fire Department Recognizes Outstanding Service at Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet Published 11:15 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

The Picayune Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its annual banquet to acknowledge the contributions of emergency services personnel, with special recognition given to two members of the Picayune Fire Department.

Firefighter Jonathan Smith was honored with the “Firefighter of the Year” award. Training Officer Anthony Lossett received the “Fire Officer of the Year” award.

Fire Chief Pat Weaver provided a straightforward assessment of the recipients, stating, “They are both great assets to the Fire Department. Their work ethic and leadership will carry them far within our department.” Chief Weaver’s remarks underline the professional attributes contributing to Smith and Lossett’s recognition.

The acknowledgment at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet formally recognizes individual achievements within the Picayune Fire Department. The awards highlight the department’s commitment to excellence and adherence to standards in serving the Picayune community.