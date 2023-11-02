Picayune Athletes Commit to Pearl River Community College Published 2:42 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

Three baseball players from Picayune have officially committed to Pearl River Community College to continue their academic and athletic pursuits. The commitment occurred on Wednesday and involved Kyler King, Brady Robertson, and Tanner Busby.

In a noteworthy development, two members of the Maroon Tide’s back-to-back State Champion football team, Kyler King and Brady Robertson, declared their commitment to play baseball at the college level. This decision underlines their versatility as athletes.

The commitment ceremony represents a significant milestone for these athletes as they prepare to advance their baseball careers while furthering their education at the college level. Picayune High School looks forward to supporting their continued growth in the next stage of their athletic and academic journeys.