Pearl River County Community Band Celebrates Veterans Day at Crosby Commons Published 11:13 am Monday, November 13, 2023

On Sunday, Crosby Commons hosted “Veterans Day in the Park,” an event organized by the Pearl River County Community Band and under the direction of Archie Rawls. The band, consisting of over 40 individuals, performed patriotic tunes to honor those who have served.

The musical program featured classic American anthems and other well-known tunes. In addition to the band’s performance, attendees had the opportunity to explore a classic car show and enjoy offerings from a food truck.

Throughout the event, the band provided historical information about the music and its composers, adding an educational element to the day.

“Veterans Day in the Park” at Crosby Commons offered a community-focused tribute to veterans, emphasizing the band’s dedication to musical excellence and historical appreciation.