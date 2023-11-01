Pearl River Central High School Honors Late Student Athlete, Cross Johnson Published 10:57 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

On Tuesday, the student body of Pearl River Central High School conducted a memorial service for Cross Johnson, a student-athlete who had represented the school on both the varsity soccer and basketball teams.

The students organized the memorial event in less than a week. It commenced at 5 p.m. on the school’s soccer field, where students, friends, and family gathered. A prayer was recited, and attendees linked arms and shared embraces. Following the prayer, a moment of silence was observed to reflect on the support shown for Johnson. Blue and white balloons were released into the sky as a collective gesture.

After the balloon release, students, family members, and friends engaged in conversations and shared memories, highlighting Johnson’s impact on their lives and the significance of their relationships.

The community also established a GoFundMe page to assist the Johnson family with covering expenses related to Cross’s arrangements and providing financial support. At the time of this article, over $40,000 has been raised, thanks to the efforts of Raquel Fleming and Morgan McCarty.

Principal Austin Alexander issued a statement expressing the school’s condolences and focus on supporting students and staff during this challenging time.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students,” Principal Austin Alexander stated. “Our school’s thoughts and prayers remain with his family. We focus on best supporting our students and staff in the coming days. Our counseling team is currently providing services to students and staff affected by this tragedy.”