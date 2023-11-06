Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office Recognizes Award Winners Published 1:22 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

1 of 3

The Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce expressed gratitude to local first responders during the First Responder Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, November 2nd. This event brought together partners dedicated to serving the community and celebrated individuals for their outstanding commitment to their duties.

Among the honorees, members of the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department received recognition for their exceptional contributions:

Ashley Fleming was awarded “Civilian Employee of the Year” for her unwavering commitment to the department’s operations.

Corrections Officer Erica Donston earned the title “Corrections Officer of the Year” for her dedication to maintaining order and safety within the facility.

Corporal Sean Speights was distinguished as “Deputy of the Year” for his exceptional leadership and dedication to upholding the law.

Investigator Liliana Torija was honored as “Investigator of the Year” for her exemplary work in solving cases and contributing to the investigative efforts of the department.

Sheriff David Allison and the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce for hosting the luncheon. They congratulated the award recipients and expressed their appreciation for the hard work and dedication of all first responders in the community.

The First Responder Appreciation Luncheon served as an opportunity to recognize the dedication and selflessness of these individuals who play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of the Greater Picayune community.