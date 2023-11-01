Mississippi Highway Patrol Announces Passing of Retired Service Dogs

Published 12:29 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By Alexander Moraski

K9 Reynx

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) has reported the recent passing of two retired service dogs, Reynx and Lando, who had completed their service with the agency in 2020.

K9 Lando and his handler, Trooper Johnson.

Reynx served as an MHP service dog for ten years before retiring. His dedicated service contributed to the agency’s law enforcement efforts, and he was a valued team member. MHP extended their condolences to Trooper Troy Moses, Reynx’s handler.

Lando, an Army veteran who completed two tours in Afghanistan, joined the MHP team and served for five and a half years before retiring in 2020. MHP also offered their condolences to Trooper Johnson, Lando’s handler.

