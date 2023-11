Lawrence Parker lll Published 1:49 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 2 pm., visitation from 1 pm ., until 2 pm at the Army National Guard in Poplarville, MS., for Lawrence Parker lll, age 48 who passed away Sunday, November 12, 2023 at his home in McComb, MS. Lawrence is a native of Poplarville, MS.

Burial in Rosa Park Cemetery, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.