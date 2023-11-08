John Stafford Sr.
Published 10:58 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023
John Berry Johnny Stafford Sr., age 72, a lifelong resident of Carriere,
Mississippi, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023. He was preceded in
death by his parents, Joyce Ray ‘Buddy” Stafford and Ella Frances Stines
Stafford.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 50 years,
Teresa Lynn Lee Stafford; his daughter, Lynn Stafford Smith; his son, John
Berry “Jay” Stafford Jr. (Charlena); his eight grandchildren, Celina
Wilkerson (Bradley Dobson), Grace Elrod (Bradly), MyKayla Smith,
Elizabeth Smith, Monyee Jack, Malaysia Jack, Jaylen Stafford, and Jayce
Stafford; one great-grandson, Braven Wilkerson; brother, M. W. Stafford
(Joann); sister, Sondra Crain (Ronald); and many nieces, nephews,
extended family members, and friends.
Johnny was a former Coroner and Judge of Pearl River County, car
salesmen, and businessman. He was a referee for high school basketball
and football games and was involved in numerous youth sports activities
and coached peewee football and little league baseball. Johnny’s hobbies
included fishing, gardening, camping with family and friends, but his
favorite activity was discussing political strategies with friends, family, and
anyone who happened to be in his presence. Johnny never met a stranger,
and he will be missed by many.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday,
November 11, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist
Church in Carriere, MS. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m.
Johnny will be laid to rest in the First Baptist Church Carriere Cemetery
immediately following services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests
donations be made to the First Baptist Church Carriere Cemetery Fund.
Memories and condolences may be expressed at
www.AudubonFuneralHome.com