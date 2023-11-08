John Stafford Sr. Published 10:58 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

John Berry Johnny Stafford Sr., age 72, a lifelong resident of Carriere,

Mississippi, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023. He was preceded in

death by his parents, Joyce Ray ‘Buddy” Stafford and Ella Frances Stines

Stafford.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 50 years,

Teresa Lynn Lee Stafford; his daughter, Lynn Stafford Smith; his son, John

Berry “Jay” Stafford Jr. (Charlena); his eight grandchildren, Celina

Wilkerson (Bradley Dobson), Grace Elrod (Bradly), MyKayla Smith,

Elizabeth Smith, Monyee Jack, Malaysia Jack, Jaylen Stafford, and Jayce

Stafford; one great-grandson, Braven Wilkerson; brother, M. W. Stafford

(Joann); sister, Sondra Crain (Ronald); and many nieces, nephews,

extended family members, and friends.

Johnny was a former Coroner and Judge of Pearl River County, car

salesmen, and businessman. He was a referee for high school basketball

and football games and was involved in numerous youth sports activities

and coached peewee football and little league baseball. Johnny’s hobbies

included fishing, gardening, camping with family and friends, but his

favorite activity was discussing political strategies with friends, family, and

anyone who happened to be in his presence. Johnny never met a stranger,

and he will be missed by many.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday,

November 11, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist

Church in Carriere, MS. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Johnny will be laid to rest in the First Baptist Church Carriere Cemetery

immediately following services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests

donations be made to the First Baptist Church Carriere Cemetery Fund.

Memories and condolences may be expressed at

www.AudubonFuneralHome.com