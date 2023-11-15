JEWELRY WORKSHOP: MAKE A BRACELET!
Published 12:33 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Sunday, November 19, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Create a beautiful handmade bracelet with a semi-precious finished polished stone and Sterling Silver or copper wire with jewelry maker Connie Boyd of Unique Stones. The workshop cost is $79 to craft a copper wire bracelet with your choice of stone (tools are provided for in-class use) and lesson, paid directly to the instructor day of the workshop (cash/check). More precious stones are available if desired for an additional cost. For a Sterling Silver wire bracelet, the cost is $99. Workshop is limited to 8 persons. Please call to reserve your space.