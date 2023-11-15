Governor Reeves Ends Statewide Burn Ban Amid Improved Conditions Published 9:03 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Governor Tate Reeves has lifted the partial statewide burn ban following consultations with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). Effective November 16, 2023, the decision is in response to recent rainfall in various parts of the state, leading to a decline in wildfire activity.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission, in conjunction with emergency management agencies, recommended lifting the burn ban due to improved weather conditions resulting from recent precipitation and the current forecast.

The burn ban is scheduled to end at midnight on 11/16/23. However, residents are reminded of city ordinances governing burning within city limits. Individuals conducting burns in these areas must obtain a burn permit from the fire department. Permits are only issued for burning natural vegetation, such as limbs, leaves, and sticks, and burning is restricted to daylight hours.

Starting November 16, 2023, the Picayune Fire Department will resume issuing burn permits. Residents seeking permits can inquire at the Central Station office by calling 601-798-6513.

The Governor’s decision reflects a measured approach, considering public safety concerns alongside environmental factors. Authorities emphasize adherence to city ordinances and responsible burning practices as the ban is lifted, ensuring the continued protection of communities and natural resources.