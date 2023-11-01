Freeze Warning Issued for Southwest Mississippi and Parts of Louisiana Published 9:33 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning slated to take effect from 1 AM to 8 AM CDT on Thursday, urging residents in the affected regions to take precautions against sub-freezing temperatures that could dip as low as 32 degrees.

What to Expect: During this period, the affected areas, including Southwest Mississippi and portions of the Northshore and metro Baton Rouge, can anticipate sub-freezing conditions. These low temperatures can inflict harm on crops sensitive vegetation, and possibly even damage outdoor plumbing that remains unprotected.

Key Details:

Where: The warning encompasses the entirety of Southwest Mississippi and certain Northshore and metro Baton Rouge areas.

The warning encompasses the entirety of Southwest Mississippi and certain Northshore and metro Baton Rouge areas. When: The Freeze Warning will be in effect from 1 AM to 8 AM CDT on Thursday.

The Freeze Warning will be in effect from 1 AM to 8 AM CDT on Thursday. Impacts: Residents are advised to prepare for frost and freezing conditions that could destroy crops and vulnerable vegetation. Additionally, unprotected outdoor plumbing may be at risk of damage.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions: In light of this impending freeze, residents must take immediate steps to safeguard their tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and the potential bursting of outdoor water pipes, consider wrapping, draining, or allowing a slow drip. Those with in-ground sprinkler systems should also drain them and provide protective cover for above-ground pipes to mitigate the risk of freezing.

This Freeze Warning highlights the necessity for residents in the affected regions to prepare for adverse weather conditions and take all necessary measures to protect their property and vegetation. You can stay informed through local news sources and heed any additional guidance from local authorities as the situation unfolds.