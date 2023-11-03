Frank Hobson, Jr. Published 12:51 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Funeral services for Frank Hobson, Jr., age 89, of Picayune, MS, who passed away peacefully on October 21,2023,

will be held Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 11:00 am at Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church, 921 Bayous Street,

Picayune, MS under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 11: am. Burial

will be in New Palestine Cemetery, 2500 Palestine Road, Picayune. MS 39466.

He was a member of Pilgrim Bound Missionary Baptist Church pastored by Rev. Henry S. Marshall and attended

faithfully until his health declined. Frank was employed by Rocketdyne for over 32 years at Stennis Space Center.

He was a member of NASA’s transportation motor pool where he served as a professional driver and private

courier. After retiring from NASA he worked part time at Manheim Auto Auction in Slidell, LA.

“Hop” loved his music and encouraged all his children to follow in his footsteps. He launched his musical

ambitions at Carver High School when he learned to play the clarinet in the school’s first band in 1950-51. Frank

played professionally and was associated with many prominent professional musicians. He has recorded and

performed with such New Orleans greats as Eddie Lang, Ernie K-Doe, Irma Thomas, Johnny Adams, Big Joe

Turner, Johnny Taylor, Tommy Ridgley, Eddie Bo, Dale & Grace and Professor Long Hair, Killing Time, Conquest,

Heartbeat, Revolution of the Mind, and Randy & The Rascal and Dr. Hezekiah Brinson, Jr. and the Nineveh Baptist

Church Mass Choir.

Frank was preceded in death by his father and mother Rev. Frank and Lovenia Hobson, his brother Joe Hobson,

his granddaughter Inissa Bledsoe/great-granddaughter Issa Bella Zhane Harris and his sisters Rachel Thrasher and

Doris Peyton.

Cherishing his memory: a devoted wife of 67 years, Martha Inez Hobson; four children, Victor (Sharon) Hobson of

Slidell, LA, Vanessa (Gayle) Bledsoe of Picayune, MS, Hilda (Rev. Floyd) Grayson of Kenner, LA and Avery (Mae)

Hobson, Sr. of Dallas, TX; five grandchildren, Eugenae Hobson Dapremont, Avery Hobson, Jr., Lanira Bledsoe,

Michael Magee and Courtney Bagley; twelve great-grandchildren, Zion Evans, Kingston Harris, Julian Parker, Asia

Hobson, Omari Diaz-Rubio, Aniya Diaz-Rubio, Malchiah Hobson, Liri Hobson, A’siah Hobson, Zachariah Hobson,

Harmony Bradford and Malachi Harris; one brother, Bruce (Carolyn) Hobson of Dayton, OH; two sisters, Kay

Frances Hobson of Madison, AL and Valerie (Issac) West of South Holland, IL; goddaughter, Sandreal Robinson

Turner; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.