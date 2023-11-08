Don Rene Hair Published 10:57 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” Psalms 46:1

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Visitation at 10:00-11:00

a.m. at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 501 Weems Street, Picayune, MS 39466 and Wednesday,

November 8, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1011 Rosa Street,

Picayune, MS 39466. Rev. Wyman Gaulden will be the officiant. Interment will be at the Southeast

Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell, LA.

Don Rene Hair was born October 4, 1955 in Picayune, MS to the late Jake and Annie Hair. He departed

his earthly life on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Slidell Memorial Hospital at the age of 68.

He attended Picayune Memorial Hight School before joining the United States Army and was released

with an Honorable discharged. After his duties in the United State Army, he traveled around to different

locations in the United States.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, and sister-in-law, Emma Hair.

He is survived by two sons: Bryant Derbigny of Picayune, MS and Donaris Hair of Portland, OR; brothers:

Robert Hair and Jimmy (Marilyn) Hair; sister, Cassandra Washington; nephews: Greg (Sabrina) Hair,

Garret Hair, and AJ Washington; niece: Kim Gordon; a host of other relatives and friends.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home