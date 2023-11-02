Department of Justice Awards Over $334 Million in Grants to Strengthen Community Policing Published 12:37 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

The Department of Justice’s Office of Community-Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) has just announced a significant allocation of over $334 million in grants aimed at enhancing community policing efforts and bolstering security in schools across the nation. The awards will be distributed to state, local, tribal, and other entities through several grant programs focusing on improving public safety and crime prevention.

Here’s a breakdown of the grants awarded through the COPS Office programs:

COPS Hiring Program (CHP): Approximately $217 million has been allocated to 394 law enforcement agencies nationwide. These funds will support the hiring of 1,730 entry-level career law enforcement officers. The objective is to create and preserve jobs while increasing community policing capacity and strengthening crime prevention initiatives. COPS School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP): More than $73.6 million will be distributed to 206 school districts, state and local governments, and other public agencies. These grants aim to enhance security measures in schools and on school grounds, with the ultimate goal of safeguarding students and staff. COPS Community Policing Development (CPD): Approximately $43.6 million will support various initiatives, including crisis intervention teams, de-escalation training, accreditation efforts, and innovative community policing strategies. These efforts foster stronger community and police relationships, resulting in safer and more cohesive neighborhoods.

The COPS Office is committed to promoting community-oriented policing and addressing critical public safety issues. These grants testify to their dedication to making our communities safer.

In Mississippi, the COPS Office has allocated $6,972,455 in grants. Poplarville received $174,450 to enhance its community policing efforts further.

These grants represent a substantial investment in public safety and community well-being, supporting initiatives to create safer and more connected communities nationwide. The Department of Justice and the COPS Office remain steadfast in their commitment to improving law enforcement, increasing community engagement, and positively impacting society.