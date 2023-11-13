City of Picayune, VFW, and American Legion Host Wreath-Laying Ceremony Published 10:13 am Monday, November 13, 2023

1 of 8

In conjunction with the VFW and the American Legion, the City of Picayune organized a wreath-laying ceremony as a tribute to veterans on Saturday. The event took place in front of City Hall.

The ceremony commenced with a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” sung by Special Projects Director Lisa Albritton. Bill Buchanan of the American Legion and Ronnie Stogner of the VFW led the ceremony.

A wreath was placed before City Hall, symbolizing remembrance and honor.

Post the wreath-laying, Mayor Jim Luke expressed gratitude to the attending veterans. Mayor Luke individually greeted each veteran, presenting them with a coin as a token of appreciation.

Councilmembers Anna Turnage and Frank Ford were also present. Turnage acknowledged her family’s military service, stating, “When thinking about veterans, both my grandfathers served and have bricks laid in Picayune. My brother and two cousins have served in the Air Force, signifying freedom for my kids and my grandkids.”

During his remarks, Ford mentioned the military history associated with Picayune, referencing the family of Dick Tuck. Tuck was a senior civilian oceanographer aboard the USS Pueblo in 1968 and became part of military history when North Korea captured the ship and crew. Ford expressed gratitude to his son and wife for serving the country.

The wreath-laying ceremony served as a moment of acknowledgment for the veterans and their contributions to the community and the nation’s history.